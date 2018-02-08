Anxiety makes you overthink, over analyze and create situations in your head of all possible scenarios that will go wrong in the future. It makes you live in constant fear and unsure of your partner. They might have shown all the good signs of how much they want you forever anxietycheatingloverelationshipsromance Read More
President Uhuru Kenyatta says anybody who engages in or abet cheating during national examinations will face a 10 year jail term.
Speaking during a meeting with secondary school head teachers in Mombasa, the Head of State indicated that the measures will streamline examination administration so that cases of cheating are eradicated.
He cheatingexamUhuru Read More
Education Cabinet Secretary has announced calendar changes that will affect primary and secondary students in the last term of the year. The changes include shortening KCSE exam time from six weeks to four which effectively means third term will be three weeks shorter for students not sitting for national exams.
To cheatingexamsMatiangischools Read More
Top officials of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will be arrested and charged over rampant examinations leakage in schools after the board was dissolved Thursday morning.
Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says the KNEC board has been dissolved forthwith after evidence showed that the officials were involved in the cheating cheatingexamKCSE Read More
More than 5,000 candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) examinations last year will not get their results, marking a 70 percent rise in cheating cases from 2014.
Six out of the 47 counties had more than 200 candidates caught in examination irregularities, with Makueni (382), Bomet cheatingCountyexamKCSEMatiangi Read More
To say I am utterly devastated will be an understatement. I just found out my husband of six years has been sleeping with my sister. I don't know what to do. My heart is broken into pieces. I have literally cried my eyes out. I am confused and hurt beyond cheatingmarriagemenrelationship Read More
Joe meets Sharon. Gets swept heads over heels. Brother is wildly smitten. For a couple of months, he runs over town like a headless chicken, impressing his new flame with dinner and movie dates. To spice it up, he even proudly parades her to his boys (for affirmation, perhaps). Though blogscheatingladiesmenrelationships Read More
A boy dressed up as his girlfriend to sit her exams because she was nervous. Devoted boyfriend Ayan Zhademov, 20, attempted to fool invigilators and sit his partner’s exam by dressing up in her school uniform.
Unfortunately, the boy was quickly caught when staff at the school in Kazakhstan noticed his boyfriendcheatingexams Read More
Male students again emerged the better of the two genders in the 2014 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations. There were 2,133 male candidates that scored a mean grade of A compared to 940 female candidates. 2014 saw a general improvement in the number of students that scored C+ and above cheatingexamsKCSE Read More
Some 2,440 Chinese students taking a national exam have been caught using high-tech cheating gear. The state media have reported that invigilators detected abnormal radio signals that were being used to transmit coded answers to candidates, who wore wireless ear pieces or placed "electronic erasers" on their desks.
More than 25,000 cheatingexamspharmacy Read More