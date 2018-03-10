Chance The Rapper To Perform At Obama Foundation Summit

Chance the Rapper will perform at Barack Obama's inaugural Obama Foundation Summit. The star is one of the first performers to sign up for the "immersive" event, which will take place on October 31st and November 1st in Chicago. The National and Gloria Estefan will also take part. https://www.instagram.com/p/BaMxJw7Fjv3/?taken-by=chancetherapper Chance said in a video

