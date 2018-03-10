Chance the Rapper has been working on "amazing" new music with Donald Glover.
The 24-year-old singer - whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett - hasn't released any new content since 2016's 'Coloring Book', but he's teased that he's got some exciting stuff coming up as he's been collaborating with Childish Chance The RapperColoring Bookkanye westLife Of PabloQuavo Read More
Chance The Rapper wants to make a movie about President Donald Trump.
The 'No Problem' hitmaker took to his Twitter account yesterday (29.12.17) to pitch a new film idea to fans and potential executives as he explained the plot would revolve around an old iPod and the music on it would Chance The RapperDonald TrumpNo ProblemTwitter Read More
Grammy award winner Chance The Rapper is still fighting for social change in Chicago.
READ: Chance The Rapper Makes Mega Donation To Chi-Town's Children
The 24-year-old rapper waited in line from 8 am in the morning to attend a City Council meeting. The function that was attended by Chicago's top lawmakers Chance The RapperChicagoCity Councileducation Read More
Chance the Rapper will perform at Barack Obama's inaugural Obama Foundation Summit.
The star is one of the first performers to sign up for the "immersive" event, which will take place on October 31st and November 1st in Chicago.
The National and Gloria Estefan will also take part.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaMxJw7Fjv3/?taken-by=chancetherapper
Chance said in a video Barack ObamaChance The RapperObama Foundation Read More
The annual celebration of black culture took place once again on the weekend of June 25th, 2017.
The award show hosted by the Black Entertainment Network (BET) was shrouded in controversy from the ongoing rivalry between hip-hop queens Remy Ma and 7 time BET Best Female Hip Hop artist, Nicki Minaj. BET AwardsChance The RapperRemy Ma Read More
Chance the Rapper is looking for Chicago students to help create his and Jamila Woods' music video for their song 'LSD'.
The 24-year-old rapper has invited his 3.3 million followers to enter a competition for the chance to write the treatment for the promo for the track, which features on Chicago-based Chance The RapperJamila Edwards Read More
The BET Awards set to be held on 25th June has released its nominee list via its website.
The award show includes unique categories including the Bobby Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational Award, Young Stars award and Centric Award. Among the most interesting, nominees are Kehlani for the Centric Award, awardsBETbeyonceChance The RapperDrakeshow Read More
Chance The Rapper has canceled his upcoming European festival dates.
The 24-year-old hip-hop star was due to appear at Way Out West in Sweden, Pukkelpop in Belgium and Oya Festival in Norway - but a scheduling conflict has meant he's been forced to cancel those gigs. A statement read: "It is Be Encouraged TourChance The RapperHip-hop Read More
It seems that May is the month for the best to step back into the spotlight serving up some great music. Justin Bieber gets back to the fore in a mega collaboration featuring Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Dj Khaled. On the other hand, scandal magnet Chris Brown finds Chance The RapperChris brownDJ Khaledjustin bieberlil wayne Read More
Chance The Rapper is hosting a special event for his birthday.
The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker turns 24 on Sunday (16.04.17) and is celebrating in style by hosting a concert in his home city of Chicago, at the Studio Paris venue. His manager, known as Pat The Manager, put a poster birthdayChance The RapperCocoa Butter Kisses Read More