#CareerClimb : Jordan Peele shares a lack of role models could hold many back

Capital FM Career 0

Jordan Peele almost didn't become a director because of the lack of black role models. The 36-year-old actor-turned-filmmaker made history after becoming the first ever African American to win the Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18) for his psychological thriller 'Get Out', and he admitted he is

#CareerClimb : 4 ways to avoid getting comfortable after a promotion

Capital Campus Career, Featured 0

Congratulations, you just got promoted. However, contrary to belief, the workload does not get easier. In fact, it may get harder to cope with your new position. Here are the most predictable post-promotion traps employees often fall into according to The Muse: 1. “That is not part of my new job

#CareerClimb: 3 ways your response to rejection could land you a job

Willie Blaire Career 0

An email response from the human resource department to your application reads: “Thank you for your interest in IT Management position at TG Communications Ltd. We owe our applicants adequate and professional communication regarding their effort in search of these limited job opportunities and we appreciate your endeavor. However, we regret

