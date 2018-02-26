#CareerClimb : 4 ways to avoid getting comfortable after a promotion

Capital Campus Career, Featured 0

Congratulations, you just got promoted. However, contrary to belief, the workload does not get easier. In fact, it may get harder to cope with your new position. Here are the most predictable post-promotion traps employees often fall into according to The Muse: 1. “That is not part of my new job

Read More

#CareerClimb: 3 ways your response to rejection could land you a job

Willie Blaire Career 0

An email response from the human resource department to your application reads: “Thank you for your interest in IT Management position at TG Communications Ltd. We owe our applicants adequate and professional communication regarding their effort in search of these limited job opportunities and we appreciate your endeavor. However, we regret

Read More

Blaze reaches out to youth, launching the first of 7 Campus Experience Zones

CONTRIBUTOR Academics 0

Thursday 1st February was a momentous day for the BLAZE Network and the Catholic University of Eastern Africa as the first campus experience zone built for the students by Blaze was officially launched. It was the first of seven campus experience zones to open across the country. The other six include

Read More
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved