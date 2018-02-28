Cardi B always wanted to work things out with her fiancé Offset in the wake of cheating allegations - even though she believes she could bag any man she wanted. The 25-year-old rapper is adamant her commitment to her man never wavered even after his iCloud was hacked and photos Bodak YellowCardi BCosmopolitanLove and hip hop New YorkOffset Read More
Cardi B also known as Belcalis Almanzar has been the talk of the town since her rise up the charts. With several awards to her name, Cardi B has been an international sensation since the drop of her track "Bodak Yellow."
With great success to her name, the 25-year-old shares how
Cardi B is proud that hip-hop is "always" in the charts.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is thrilled to see her genre of music "controlling the music industry".
She said: "In America, I always look at the charts. Hip-hop is always there. We are controlling the music industry. We control the fashion world.
Bruno Mars looks set to tour the US with Cardi B.
The 'That's What I Like' hitmaker took to Twitter to tell his 40.4 million followers that he is plotting another run in support of his album '24K Magic', and he's planning on bringing out his 'Finesse' rapping collaborator Cardi.
He released
Kim Kardashian has just revealed she will be sending her perfume to both her haters and lovers on this Valentine's Day.
Kim Kardashian has just revealed she will be sending her perfume to both her haters and lovers on this Valentine's Day.

While we have no idea how the 'haters' wronged her, she has a neatly organized list and the blue column to the left names all the people she feels have
The Four is a new talent show that has remarkable success since it first aired on the 4th of January 2018.
The Four is a new talent show that has remarkable success since it first aired on the 4th of January 2018.

Hosted by Fergie, and with P. Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meagan Trainor and music executive Charlie Walk as judges, the show offers the best in entertainment and talent. The show concept
Cardi B was "a little bit happier" before she was famous.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is grateful she doesn't "have to worry" about her future anymore but admits she was happier two or three years ago when she had less money.
She told CR Fashion Book: "My family, whatever they want, they
DJ Khaled's collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B is "top secret".
The 'Wild Thoughts' rapper teased that he's unable to give any more information about the track he's worked on with the Latin beauty and the 'Bodak Yellow' star, but he is "grateful" to get to work with both ladies.
And
Cardi B's fiancé has got her name tattooed on his neck.
READ: Cardi B Denies Rumors Of A Staged Proposal
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's boyfriend Offset has had his future wife's name inked on his skin alongside a picture of a Powerpuff Girl. In an Instagram video, which was posted on
Hawaiian stunner Bruno Mars continues to deliver great music peppered with plenty of throwback references. His latest release "Finesse" featuring Cardi B is no different, with Bruno reminding all the 90s babies, why the 90s was a great era to be alive.
Here are the top 3 times Bruno Mars nailed