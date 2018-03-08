Nairobi Innovation Week hopes to attract investor attention

Nairobi Innovation Week opened to the public on the 5th of March. The week-long event hosted at the Nairobi University grounds has been an annual event since 2016. The event spotlights innovation and entrepreneurship within Kenya. A partnership between the public sector and private companies, the anticipated results will champion

University of Nairobi to host 100 startups at Nairobi Innovation Week

The Nairobi Innovation Week scheduled for March 5-9, 2018 with this year’s theme is “Innovating for a Better Tomorrow.” The annual event is convened by the University of Nairobi, and garners lots of interest from regional and global players. Vice Chancellor Prof. Mbithi spoke during the event saying, “there are over

