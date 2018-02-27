It’s official, Black Panther makes record sales and the cast is overjoyed

Capital FM Entertainment 0

'Black Panther' is on course to become one of the highest-grossing blockbusters in history. The much-discussed new Marvel film - which stars the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o - has achieved one of the biggest-ever second weekends of ticket sales, earning an estimated $108 million in

Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya, shares the advice he received from Lupita

Capital FM Blogs 0

Lupita Nyong'o gave Daniel Kaluuya advice on how to deal with fame. The 28-year-old actor is continually receiving praise for his role in Jordan Peele's directorial debut 'Get Out' and after starring in the thriller, Kaluuya landed a role opposite Nyong'o in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther', and she

MUST READ: South Africans express displeasure with Lupita Nyong’o ‘s new role in biopic

Capital FM Entertainment, Featured 0

Lupita Nyong'o is to star in and produce a movie based on Trevor Noah's autobiography. The 'Black Panther' star was hugely entertained when she read the 'Daily Show' host's memoir 'Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood' so she's thrilled to be working on a big screen adaptation.   https://twitter.com/Lupita_Nyongo/status/966440239622270976 And the

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack tops Billboard chart

biffon Entertainment 0

While Black Panther is potentially headed for record-breaking ticket sales, the soundtrack accompanying the film has also kicked off with a noteworthy debut. Curated by Kendrick Lamar and TDE CEO Anthony Tiffith who runs Top Dawg Records, the company that released the soundtrack, Black Panther soundtrack album will appear at No.

Chadwick Boseman says Marvel wasn’t a factor for Black Panther

Capital FM Entertainment 0

Chadwick Boseman didn't agree to star in 'Black Panther' because it's a Marvel film. The 41-year-old actor is reprising his role as T'Challa aka Black Panther in the upcoming, standalone movie based around the Marvel comic book character, and although he is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the action

VIDEO: 1970s comic “Black Lightning” chronicles life in the hood

Capital Campus Entertainment, Featured, Videos 0

The new show "Black Lightning" aired its first episode yesterday 16th January on the CW network. The show which focuses on the life of a local teacher and retired superhero is an action-packed series filled with relatable situations and real-life issues. The show centers around Cress Williams who plays the character,

