'Black Panther' is on course to become one of the highest-grossing blockbusters in history.
The much-discussed new Marvel film - which stars the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o - has achieved one of the biggest-ever second weekends of ticket sales, earning an estimated $108 million in Black PantherChadwick BosemanmarvelMichael B JordanRyan Coogler Read More
Lupita Nyong'o gave Daniel Kaluuya advice on how to deal with fame.
The 28-year-old actor is continually receiving praise for his role in Jordan Peele's directorial debut 'Get Out' and after starring in the thriller, Kaluuya landed a role opposite Nyong'o in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther', and she Black PantherDaniel Day LewisDaniel KaluuyaGary OldmanJordan PeeleLupita Nyong'oThe Hollywood Reporter Read More
Lupita Nyong'o is to star in and produce a movie based on Trevor Noah's autobiography.
The 'Black Panther' star was hugely entertained when she read the 'Daily Show' host's memoir 'Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood' so she's thrilled to be working on a big screen adaptation.
https://twitter.com/Lupita_Nyongo/status/966440239622270976
And the Black PantherBorn a CrimeLupita Nyong'oTrevor Noah Read More
Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o is giving back to students.
Following the release of the Black Panther, the world went into a frenzy to see the first all-black cast in the highly anticipated movie. Playing Nakia, Lupita is an integral part of the action, fantasy film that was released in Febuary #BlackPantherChallengeBlack PantherDorothy Nyong'oKisumuLupita Nyong'o Read More
While Black Panther is potentially headed for record-breaking ticket sales, the soundtrack accompanying the film has also kicked off with a noteworthy debut.
Curated by Kendrick Lamar and TDE CEO Anthony Tiffith who runs Top Dawg Records, the company that released the soundtrack, Black Panther soundtrack album will appear at No. All The StarsBlack PantherFutureHi Hopkendrick lamarrapSZA Read More
The long-awaited Marvel film, Black Panther, is now the most-tweeted movie of 2018 ahead of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” coming in second place and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” coming in third.
Ahead of its February 16 release, the first screening of Black Panther in Africa was held at Prestige Black PantherComic BooksLupita Nyong'oMarvel Comics Read More
Chadwick Boseman didn't agree to star in 'Black Panther' because it's a Marvel film.
The 41-year-old actor is reprising his role as T'Challa aka Black Panther in the upcoming, standalone movie based around the Marvel comic book character, and although he is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the action Black PantherChadwick BosemanForest WhitakerJack KirbymarvelMarvel ComicsStan Lee Read More
Michael B. Jordan went to a "dark place" filming 'Black Panther'.
The 30-year-old actor was inspired by the likes of Michael Fassbender and the late Heath Ledger when it came to throwing himself into his portrayal of villain Erik Killmonger in the upcoming Marvel adventure, and he admitted the role stayed Black PantherChadwick BosemanEmpiremarvelMichael B Jordan Read More
The new show "Black Lightning" aired its first episode yesterday 16th January on the CW network.
The show which focuses on the life of a local teacher and retired superhero is an action-packed series filled with relatable situations and real-life issues. The show centers around Cress Williams who plays the character, Black LightningBlack PantherDC ComicsMara Brock Akil Read More
Sterling K. Brown was "shocked" to be the first black man to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama. The 'This Is Us' star can't believe he made history with his success at Sunday (07.01.18) evening's ceremony and hopes his triumph can "inspire" other young Black PantherGolden GlobesSterling K. BrownThis Is Us Read More