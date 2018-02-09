On Thursday a Kenyan model by the name of Sheila Kanini took to Twitter with the hashtag #PayModelsKe and opened up about the demoralizing aspect to her chosen profession, “Good Morning, so I’m going to address some issues so that when you wake up you can join me in this beauty pageantCouture AfricaDennis ItumbiModelpageant Read More
Tall, beautifully adorned with a crown on her head, the story of Eve Wangari as Miss Moi University 2016/2017 is an interesting one. Capital Campus Correspondent got an exclusive interview with the varsity beauty queen to find out a bit about what is behind the pageant persona.
CC: Which course are beauty pageantMiss Moi Universitymoi university Read More