Zari Hassan has officially put an end to her relationship with Diamond Platnumz.
Zarinah took to BBC Swahili for an interview to share her side of the very public break up between herself and award-winning Bongo artist Diamond Platinumz. The duo's relationship troubles became very public as it became common knowledge BBCDiamond PlatnumzHamisa MobetaloverelationshipssexZari Hassan Read More
Picture this, you are in primary school, standard four to be precise. Your mother is a single parent and with several other siblings to feed, she is gone a lot. She brings one of your uncles to help out with the house chores and watch over you and your slightly Anita NderuBBCGender based violencerapeSexual Harrassment Read More
1. HE'S BEEN ON THE DAILY SHOW BEFORE
Trevor has already made three appearances on the show where he poked fun at American racism, news and chess tournaments. He seems pretty at ease on this side of the desk, which is a good start.
2. HE SPEAKS EIGHT LANGUAGES
He grew up in BBCSouth Africathe Daily ShowTrevor Noah Read More
BBC World Service is organizing a hackathon in Nairobi for its Connected Studio project. The event is aimed at developing and testing a pilot service that will allow BBC audience interact easily through mobile phones. The focus is on young mobile phone users in urban and rural areas who do not appsBBCChatHackathon Read More