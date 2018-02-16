Bahati, one of Kenya's premier gospel artists is back.
After a 2-month hiatus since his last release "Lala Amka" in early January, Bahati returns the spotlight with great news. He and his wife Diana Marua had a baby girl on Valentine's Day. Bahati took things one step further with an unconventional baby
The Gospel Music industry is very competitive. With friendly rivalry brewing between Willy Paul and Bahati, the fans get the best from both artists. In the year 2017, the two have released several songs including some spectacular collaborations. Willy Paul called in the big guns, featuring reggae starlet Alaine in Angel
Known to many as Eastlands Most Beloved, Bahati has had great success in and outside of music.
His latest feature on the track "Ndogo Ndogo" was a collaboration with David Wonder. Wonder has made a name for himself as one of the breakout stars of EMB with his debut track "Naelewa"
After a heated debate online via the hashtag #GospelGotSecular , it is clear that many have their perceptions on what constitutes a gospel track and furthermore a gospel artist. From the times of Juliani, A-Star and even the crossover artist DnG the term "gospel artist" has began to loose its
In his new song titled "Maria," Bahati takes a trip down memory lane remembering his friend Maria. Starting out strong with the blare of the saxophone, Bahati brings his signature sound to his new track. Urging his friend to return to Christ, the song's lyrics share Bahati's call to a
On a recent episode of Coke Studio Africa, Nigerian hottie Kiss Daniel covered Bahati's "Barua". The song that is a major gospel tune performed by Kenyan gospel prince Bahati has dominated the charts, receiving lots of airplay.
The popular tune was given quite the spin on Season 4 of the Coke
Kenyan Gospel star Bahati is surely climbing back to the top after missing out on the Groove Awards nominations and the controversies between him and fellow gospel singer Willy Paul.
Bahati dropped a new jam titled "In Love" which he said is different from all his other songs.In the song The