Brian Nadra is one unexpected musical gift.
A youngin', his voice is anything but young and immature. Nadra brings back that grown and sexy vibe with his angelic harmonies and well-thought out lyrics. This twenty-something has shocked audiences with his talent that for the most part has gained him not much
After five years of hard work, the East African Pop princess Vanesa Mdee held the Kenyan launch of her first album, 'Money Mondays' on the 29th January 2018 with a press conference and launch party at the Aspire Centre in Westlands supported by Hennessy and UAV wines.
With her Mdee Music
Vanessa Hau Mdee, also referred to as Vee Money has just signed a life-changing deal. The "Siri" crooner spilled the beans on Instagram, sharing the news as well as the details of the history-making deal with fans in a heartfelt message.
The Tanzanian beauty first made a name for herself as
Kenya's Afro-pop band Sauti Sol and Nigeria's Dancehall hitmaker Patoranking are yet to drop their new single called "Melanin" this week on Tuesday, 21st November 2017. A few months ago, Sauti Sol started publicizing their new single on social media, teasing fans on what could be one of their biggest
The 90s sprung up with a more vibrant entertainment industry in Kenya. Artists like Kalamashaka and Gidigidi Majimaji the duo ruled the music scene with their venturing Swahili hip-hop music. And the one man behind that… Tedd Josiah was the producer who brought to life such new music and groups.
For
Fena Gitu, Kenya's musical revolutionary fuses harmonies and clever punch lines making her on the nation's best entertainers. In her new track dubbed "Sema Ng'we" that loosely translates to "dare me," Fena spends the day taking on dares in the busy city of Nairobi.
READ ALSO: Fena, Mayonde Still The Show
Kagwe Mungai, Mayonde, Fena and Muthoni Drummer Queen team up for the release of #KamaKawaida. Already receiving so much buzz online, this song might just be the hit to brighten up anyone's Njaanuary Blues.
The catchy banger single #KamaKawaida sets the tone to a