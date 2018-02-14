Everyone's favorite foursome is back again.
Sauti Sol just released a new collaboration with Nigerian star Burna Boy.
The talented group has had several hits including the most recent release being Girl Next Door featuring Naija songstress Tiwa Savage. The track "Afrikan Star" has a mellow sound, with an enchanting rhythm.
Otile Brown, Kenya's answer for Tanzania's Ali Kiba, is back with a new track.
The Mombasa native recently dropped a new track titled "Tamu Sana." The collaboration with Shettah is an easy listen, with a sound that can only be described as bongo meets afrobeat, leading it straight to the trending
Kenya's Afro-pop band Sauti Sol and Nigeria's Dancehall hitmaker Patoranking are yet to drop their new single called "Melanin" this week on Tuesday, 21st November 2017. A few months ago, Sauti Sol started publicizing their new single on social media, teasing fans on what could be one of their biggest
"Far Away Love" crooner Fena Gitu uploaded a video of her sharing affection for a friend Anto Neo Soul.
Working on set, the duo shared a smooch which was shared online. Anto Neo Soul who only just released a new track titled "Closer" off of the EP Black Bohemian. With a
American-born Kenyan singer songwriter has a new release and it is a big tune.
Victoria Kimani recently released a new track titled "China Love" made its debut on the 19th of October. Though initial reception was cold, it was not long since fans caught on to Kimani's new single. The 32-year-old
The infamous Mr. Eazi who also goes by the name Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade is back.
In a collaboration with two of hip hop's biggest names, Mr. Eazi has released a remix to the hit track "Leg Over." The track that saw over 19 million views on Youtube, featured on countdowns from
Fena Gitu, Kenya's musical revolutionary fuses harmonies and clever punch lines making her on the nation's best entertainers. In her new track dubbed "Sema Ng'we" that loosely translates to "dare me," Fena spends the day taking on dares in the busy city of Nairobi.
READ ALSO: Fena, Mayonde Still The Show AfrobeatafropopFena Gitu Read More