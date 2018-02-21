Blaze reaches out to youth, launching the first of 7 Campus Experience Zones

Thursday 1st February was a momentous day for the BLAZE Network and the Catholic University of Eastern Africa as the first campus experience zone built for the students by Blaze was officially launched. It was the first of seven campus experience zones to open across the country. The other six include

Politicians Prove That Academic Papers Are Still A Major Key

In a week that has seen lots of political debate on the streets and online, the biggest topic of discussion centered around the authenticity of academic papers of our leaders. As the nation prepares itself for elections, talk turned to the requirements aspirants must fulfill to secure their names on

UoN’s Best Students Finally Awarded With Chinese Scholarships

Scholarships were presented to the students by the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Liu Xianfa in a ceremony held at the University on November 14, 2016.The students, drawn from various disciplines were identified as genuine needy students selected after due verification of family backgrounds to ascertain their neediness by the

