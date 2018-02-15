StereoFresh: Tanzanian Mr. Nabiey debuts new eclectic sound

Shares

Tanzanian artist born and based in Kenya, Mr. Nabiey, launches his brand new music career by dropping new single “Girl” produced by underground music producer from Kenya, Arkishpro.

The single “Girl” flaunts Nabiey’s smooth rap and melodic flow in feel-good beats is the first single off his upcoming album titled: ‘Mr. Nabiey Show EP.’ The debut album set to launch later in the year is create a perfect canvas of Nabiey’s diverse sound. “Girl” is a fresh, dynamic and eclectic hip-hop/R&B track with a catchy urban afro-pop feel. The music video of the song has been directed by Lucid Visuals.

Speaking on his new release, Mr. Nabiey says, “When I started to write GIRL I wanted to create an anthem to appreciate all the beautiful East African ladies out here holding it down for us all. I am happy I made a feel-good song that all music fans will enjoy!” Mr. Nabiey says: “I picked the single GIRL to launch my career in the region and also introduce my brand as an artist to the media and key stakeholders in the industry because it’s a track that fully represents my vibe and perfect for Kenya and Tanzania,” adding, “I want to thank all my fans and team for the support so far. I promise to keep releasing dope music that won’t only entertain you but educate and inspire.”

Charged by his unique and diverse musical style, Mr. Nabiey is ready to take over East Africa! He’s got massive plans that include releasing singles, an album with several collaborations and setting up electrifying performances. He is currently working on his upcoming new album titled: “Mr. Nabiey Show EP” which will showcase his versatility and lyrical prowess. He says, “My album is all about good music, good vibes and different genres blending. It will be a showcase of sorts that will leave a legacy.”

Mr. Nabiey is embarking on an East African Media Tour to promote his new single. His Kenya Media Tour, exclusively organized and managed by Anyiko PR, will start Thursday 8th February with a subsequent Tanzania Media Tour slated for later in 2018. With a household name in the industry thanks to a number of hit collaborations including with East African artistes like Denise on “Kazi” and Kayvo K-Force on the smash hit “Makesi”—Mr. Nabiey is looking to work with more top music acts across East Africa.