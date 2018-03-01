StereoFresh : RnB artist Brian Nadra’s vocals bring sexy back

Shares

Brian Nadra is one unexpected musical gift.

A youngin’, his voice is anything but young and immature. Nadra brings back that grown and sexy vibe with his angelic harmonies and well-thought out lyrics. This twenty-something has shocked audiences with his talent that for the most part has gained him not much notoriety yet, considering his immense talent. Spending lots of time in the studio, it is clear that he takes his time with his craft.

A humble yet talented lad, it is clear that Nadra is set for great things. His sound is a mix of Trey Songz meets Eric Bellinger, with a refreshing take on RnB. Nadra could be considered a reborn Harry Kimani with a vocal range that has all the ladies swooning. With several releases in 2017 including “Matwana”, “Leo” and “Lover,” his fans await new releases for the year 2K18.