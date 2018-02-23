StereoFresh: Joel Ngito dedicates his latest track to everyday struggles

Shares

Joel Ngito an upcoming Kenyan pop artist just launched his latest project Safari.

Ngito is no novice in the music industry, having released several tracks including “Take It Low” and “Think About You.” A student at Kenyatta University, this young talent is eager to make his mark in the local music scene.

The track “Safari” is an acknowledgment of his life journey so far. Speaking to Capital Campus, Joel stated, “It’s a song that marks the start of something new. It expresses gratitude for the support I’ve had in the music industry ever since I started two years ago. I hope it inspires and motivates the youth to work harder.”