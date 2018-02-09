StereoFresh : Anje Music reinvents trap in “Studio” release

Shares

Anje Music is not a new name in Kenya’s music scene.

A producer, songwriter, and rapper, Anje known by his government names Allan Njoroge is someone to watch. Starting the year fresh, his new sound has a heavy trap influence. With strong baseline and quick flow, Anje is looking to take the music industry by storm in 2018. With a repertoire including tracks such as “Had a dream” featuring Loyo and “Best One,” Anje continually strives to reinvent himself, while staying true to his message.

Check out his latest release “Studio” below.

For more from Anje Music visit his SoundCloud account.