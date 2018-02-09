Home > Lifestyle > Blogs > #StereoFresh : Anje Music reinvents trap in “Studio” release

#StereoFresh : Anje Music reinvents trap in “Studio” release

Capital Campus
Shares

Anje Music is not a new name in Kenya’s music scene.

A producer, songwriter, and rapper, Anje known by his government names Allan Njoroge is someone to watch. Starting the year fresh, his new sound has a heavy trap influence. With strong baseline and quick flow, Anje is looking to take the music industry by storm in 2018.  With a repertoire including tracks such as “Had a dream” featuring Loyo and “Best One,” Anje continually strives to reinvent himself, while staying true to his message.

Check out his latest release “Studio” below.

For more from Anje Music visit his SoundCloud account.

Shares
Capital Campus
Get all the info you need about campuses and colleges in Kenya and beyond. Jobs, internships, college sports, career advice, student politics and leadership, finances and much more

Related Articles

The 20 laws of Bro Code that all men should know

Eminem Launches Odd Pop Up Store

Khloe Kardashian gives in to cravings

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved