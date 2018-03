Shares

Sauti Sol team received recognition from the YouTube team after their YouTube subscribed surpassed 100,000. The 4 members of Sauti Sol were ecstatic at the news, sharing their excitement online. Their latest release Afrikan Star featuring Burna Boy released 3 weeks ago had made 1.1M views.

As Sauti Sol plans to launch their album this year it seems they still have a few collaborations up their sleeve, including a release with Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.