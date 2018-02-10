Samsung Electronics launches culinary contest for students

Shares

Samsung Electronics East Africa in partnership with Sarova Panafric Hotel and Capwell Industries has launched a Hotblast cooking competition to be held among three culinary colleges.

The Culinary colleges include Top Chef Culinary Institute, Boma International Hospitality College, and Kibondeni College. The competing students chosen from these colleges underwent intense training on how to effectively use the recently introduced Samsung HotBlast Microwave Oven, by the Sous Chef at Sarova Panafric, George Mathu, ahead of the competition.

The students will be tasked with developing recipes over a three-week challenge demonstrating the capabilities and highlighting the key features of the Hotblast microwave which include slim fry, bake, and fermentation function, throughout the cooking challenge.

“We are very excited about this competition and we have confidence that these students will be able to showcase what the HotBlast Technology can do. The microwave incorporates a new technology that makes it possible for a convection microwave to cook food quicker than a traditional convection oven,” said Charles Kimari Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics East Africa Limited.

The competition is expected to run for the next six weeks. On the final day of the competition, the contestants will undertake a cook-off challenge. They will then be judged on set parameters as well as the adequate use of the unique functions of the microwave oven.

Other than the select judges who will evaluate the practical face-off challenge, the public will also be allowed to vote for their favorite weekly recipe on social media during the 6-week competition period when the contestants will be making their recipes of the week on the Samsung Kenya Facebook page.