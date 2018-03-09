Rihanna wearing RIHANNA LOVES CHOPARD

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

Gerard Butler to star in Den of Thieves

Rap God Eminem Takes Political Party To Court Over Lose Yourself

Rihanna To Receive Great Honor On Barbados Independence Day

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved