RickRoss-1-1288×724

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

Kindness Begins With Me

NEW VIDEO : Future & Drake Got New Personas

‘Newly Wed’ Nick Mutuma Stars in Nigerian RomCom

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved