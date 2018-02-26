Reese Witherspoon wants more female politicians elected

Shares

Reese Witherspoon has urged people to elect more women into office.

The ‘Wild’ star has called for more females to be elected to power in a bid to “share and protect each other from unsafe work environments” in response to the #MeToo movement.

Speaking at the 2018 Watermark Conference for Women in San Jose, she said: “We have to share and protect each other from unsafe work environments. It’s imperative that we aren’t silent with our sisters. We’re chipping away at this problem by coming at it the way we know how. But we cannot continue to exist in an environment where we’re not represented. We will never have our rights if we do not elect more women.” She also took to Twitter to express her sentiments on the need for more female representation.

Thanks to this dynamic woman @ElaineWelteroth for the thoughtful conversation. We spoke about the need for more female leadership, how incredible it is to work side by side w/other women & how to harness our greatest ambitions so we can realize our dreams. #WatermarkConf #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/HaFsWUUL5b — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Reese has been a big supporter of the #MeToo movement in the wake of Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandal and she recently admitted she finds “strength” in “helping other women”.

She said: “There are moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option. And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time. You know, we have public voices. We have resources. But women who are workers in this country have nothing to gain in certain times by coming forward. But we want to help. It gives me the strength to hopefully help other women.”

And the 41-year-old actress has insisted sexism and sexual harassment has been “rampant” in Hollywood for years.

She quipped: “I don’t know if you guys heard, but there’s been a lot of stuff going on in Hollywood. I don’t know if you guys have read the news or anything, but we’ve been dealing with some really ugly truth of sexism and sexual harassment and it has been rampant for far longer than I’ve been an actress, but it’s brought back a lot of painful memories for people and it’s been a real time of reckoning for us and there is definitely a growing realisation that we need to take the time to really examine the biases that exist in our industry & make much-needed change.”