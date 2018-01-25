Rattansi Education Trust 26M grant expected to offset HELB loans

Shares

Needy students from private and public universities received a big boost towards their education after Rattansi Education Trust donated Kshs. 26 Million towards their education for the current academic year.

Speaking during the check donation exercise, where over 20 private and public universities were represented, Dr. Vijoo Rattansi, Chairperson of the Rattansi Education Trust, said that students who benefit from the scholarship should put more effort in their academic endeavors.

Dr. Rattansi was accompanied by her son and her daughter-in-law, who stressed the importance of forming ex-Rattansi beneficiaries’ alumni association. Alumni members would have the opportunity to mentor and interact with the other students.

The cheques were issued on, January 18, 2018, at the University of Nairobi Council Chambers.

University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Peter Mbithi, took the opportunity to thank Dr. Rattansi who is also the Chancellor of the University. Prof. Mbithi noted that the scholarship has helped many bright, needy students to pursue their university education at various universities across the country. The beneficiaries are now serving the society in various sectors within the country and abroad.

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Mbithi welcomed the idea of beneficiaries forming an association where they can share common value systems and express gratitude for the support they received.Prof. Isaac Mbeche, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Student Affairs and Prof. Henry Mutoro, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic Affairs, Dr. Fr. Dominic Wamugunda, Dean of Students, are among those who were present at the event.

Last year, the Trust donated scholarships worth Kshs. 60 million during its 60th-anniversary celebrations.

This article was first published on the University of Nairobi site.