ne-yo-1280×640

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

Ronaldo to open museum dedicated to himself

Nakumatt partners with YouWin to boost Young Entrepreneurs

KU’s administration summons 27 students over IEBC melee

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved