Ne-Yo plans comeback with PartyNextDoor, 2Chainz collab

Ne-Yo has tapped PartyNextDoor and 2 Chainz for his much-awaited LP ‘Good Man’.

The 38-year-old singer previously revealed that rapper Stefflon Don and pop beauty Bebe Rexha appear on the track ‘Push Back’ on his forthcoming record, which will be his first since 2015’s ‘Non-Fiction’, and now he’s unveiled further guest features.

The ‘So Sick’ hitmaker also said that some of the tracks he’s keeping aside for a “side project”.

He said: “We came up with a lot of good stuff, actually. There’s actually a collection of songs that I have, that I’m holding on to for a little side project later on, but there was one of that bunch that I liked so much, that I decided to put on this album. Myself, PartyNextDoor, and Eric Bellinger are on that record.”

On the theme of being a “good man”, Ne-Yo told Apple Beats 1 radio: “This album focuses on the journey of what it is to be a good man: a good man to your spouse, a good brother to your brother, a good person to the world. I am not proclaiming to be perfect. A good man makes mistakes, learns from those mistakes, therefore to not then repeat those mistakes. Being a good man is a journey.”

In September last year, Ne-Yo debuted four new singles during his gig at London’s O2 Brixton Academy.

The ‘Sexy Love’ songwriter announced during his concert that ‘Good Man’ is “on the way” and will drop “soon”, but wanted to give fans who had bought tickets to see him a special treat ahead of the release.

He kicked off his set of new songs with ‘On Your Mind’, ‘Push Back’ and ‘Nights Like These’ before concluding with the lead single ‘Good Man’, which he wrote for his wife Crystal Renay. Prior to that, Ne-Yo dropped ‘Earn Your Love’ and ‘Another Love Song’, which are expected to be on the record, which is due this summer.