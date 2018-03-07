Nairobi Innovation Week hopes to attract investor attention

Shares

Nairobi Innovation Week opened to the public on the 5th of March. The week-long event hosted at the Nairobi University grounds has been an annual event since 2016. The event spotlights innovation and entrepreneurship within Kenya. A partnership between the public sector and private companies, the anticipated results will champion continued research and innovation within Kenya, the Silicon Savanna. Engaging innovators in workshops, panel discussions as well as structured presentations, the week is a time for innovation enthusiasts to engage and interact.

Organised by Dr. Tonny Omwansa Director C4DLab, University of Nairobi & Chairman Innovation Week, local companies and government-run industries the likes of those supported by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives were present showcasing their innovations at the university grounds today 7th March. Other members of the innovative tech-industry present include the Finish-developed career and recruitment platform Fuzu as well as the Discovery Center a youth coding club.

Under the theme “Innovating for a better tomorrow,” the event will see various startups present their ideas before a panel on Friday 9th with a chance of investment as the event hits its climax. Students, as well as established startups, will present during the event.

For more details on Nairobi Innovation Week, visit the website.