MUST WATCH: How to stay fit in 2k18 with some simple moves

It is now the end of the second month, and for those of us who resolved to stay fit and healthy in the new year, it has been an uphill battle. However, with a few changes to diet and exercise, one can easily attain their body goals.

Capital Campus caught up with Leon Weche a trainer and nutritionist who had lots to stay about fitness. Working out with Nyaguthii Ndungu and Clea Earnshaw, the trio prove you do not need much to have a good session. Try out Leon’s recommended full body work out to get you snatched in 2018 in the video below: