remy ma melanin 2

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

JKUAT students want to transform gaming apps in Kenya

Tyler The Creator hopes to win Grammy over Jay-Z, can he do it?

Best companies to work for in Kenya, UK and US

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved