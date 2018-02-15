Home > Featured > MUST WATCH: Remy Ma is dripping in chocolate in “Melanin Magic”

MUST WATCH: Remy Ma is dripping in chocolate in “Melanin Magic”

New York rapper Remy Ma has finally released the video for her latest track “Melanin Magic.”

The track which is a rip off the 90s classic “Pretty Brown Eyes” by Mint Condition has had great success since the release of the audio in early January. As anticipation continued to build for the video release, Remy Ma fans were eager to see the collaboration between the “Lean Back” rapper and Chris Brown come to life.

The video sees Remy Ma dripping in chocolate, while Chirs Brown dances around melanin goddesses to the 90s throwback beat. The track, a dedication to the beauty of black and brown women is a celebration of the different shades that make up African women.

