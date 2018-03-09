CFM Home
News
Business
Lifestyle
Sports
Radio
Tv
Campus
Toggle navigation
Brand
Home
Buzz
Career
My Hustle
Bookworm
On The Blogs
Videos
Campus Directory
Home
>
Lifestyle
>
Blogs
>
Lupita Nyong'o sponsors Kisumu students to watch Black Panther
>
lupita-nyongo-promote
lupita-nyongo-promote
Post navigation
Lupita Nyong’o sponsors Kisumu students to watch Black Panther
Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development
Related Articles
Why Alapha Secondary School in SA has a zero pass rate
Second Edition YMCA Career Expo And Beyond! Launched
Men more narcissistic than women: study
Partners
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
About Us
Contact Us
© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved