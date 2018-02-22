LISTEN: The most erotic music releases during the month of love

Shares

The month of love has come and gone. As we face the last few days of the month of February, we thought it best to explore the most lovey-dovey tracks that made their debut this month. If the releases are anything to go by, Cupid hit hard this February.

1.Wizkid – Soco

A new release from Starboy, this release was a banger upon release. With features from Ceeza Milli, Spotless, Terri the afrobeats in this track are more than satisfactory. Released on the 20th of February, it immediately hit the trending list.

2.Kagwe Mungai – Till the End

Kenyan talent Kagwe Mungai is back with a sultry RnB release. This is not the first slow jam from 26-year-old Kagwe, with previous releases including “Afrikan Lady” and “Doctor.” The track, a collaboration with Nigerian songstress Niniola is the perfect marriage of vocals. With complimentary vocal range resting on a simple baseline, the track is a sure winner.

3. Juls featuring Adekunle Gold and Bisa Kdei – Agoro

This track is a certified mood booster. Julz, an experienced deejay brought together the sweet melodies of Adekunle Gold and Bisa for an unexpectedly poetic track. With lots of industry experience including producing for the likes of Mr. Eazi, Wizkid and even performing on stage with Lauryn Hill, this is definitely the start of better things to come from Juls in 2018. With lively vocals provided by Adekule Gold and Bisa Kdei, as the strum of a guitar provides rhythm and character, the track gives off an unforgettable jazz meets afrobeats vibe.

4. Tank feat. Trey Songz & Ty Dolla $ign – When We

If there was such as thing as the ultimate baby making song for 2018, this would be it. The track that features bad boy Trey Songz and California rapper Ty Dolla Sign, it is a celebration of all things naughty and nice. The lyrics are lewd and leave nothing to the imagination. With descriptive lines and angelic melodies, it’s no wonder the track has listeners blushing.