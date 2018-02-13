LISTEN: 5 Afrobeat tracks to turn up the romance this Valentine’s

Shares

Valentine’s Day is only a day away, so whether you plan to spend a evening at home, or a night in the city music is always a surefire way to set the mood. Here are some of the latest Afrobeat releases guaranteed to turn up the heat as we celebrate the day of lovers.

5. Tiwa Savage – Sugarcane

Tiwa’s enchanting voice delivers a raunchy track released in late 2017. “Sugarcane” is anything but mushy. With descriptive lines and smooth harmonies, the track has an overflow of well crafted sexual inuedos perfect for the expressive couple. It may have been released in December 2017, but this track is still a winner.

4. Di’ Ja featuring Tiwa Savage – The Way Your Are

The track released on YouTube on the 28th of January features poetic lines that convey a sense of sincerity shared between lovers. The track is the perfect marriage between the strong melodies of Tiwa Savage and angelic harmonies of Di’Ja. Simple, with a strong message, “The Way Your Are” would be a great song to dedicate to a close love.

3. Simi – One Kain

Strong vocals and a beautiful resonance feature front and center in Simi’s newest track “One Kain.” Released on the 2nd of Febuary 2018, Simi’s husky, deep voice draws her listeners near, guiding the track as the beat lingers in the background. The track is simple, yet catchy. A track from her 2017 album “Complete”, “One Kain” tackles the issues of being stuck in the friend zone and articulates the dynamics of friendship and love.

2.Banky W – Love U Baby

A gut-wrenching plot matched with such passionate lyrics, Banky W may have hit the jackpot with his first 2018 release. The track titled “Love U Baby” speaks on forbidden love as it’s central theme. The song is far from basic, as Banky expresses the dynamics of love. The track is sure to leave everyone teary-eyed.

1.Davido- Flora My Flawa

A dedication to his sweetheart Flora, the track is the classic love song. Highlighting the themes of unrequited love and the complexities of fame, Davido sings of his love for Flora even 30 years after they first met. The track, a 2018 release is sweet, and full of charming lines that will have any girl blushing.