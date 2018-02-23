Lamar Odom ‘really happy’ for Khloe Kardashian to become a mom

Shares

Lamar Odom is “really happy” for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

The 38-year-old basketball player was married to the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016, and although they’ve had their ups and downs, he has nothing but well wishes for her as she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

He said: “To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person. I was really happy for her. I know if she can take care of a grown man for four years, I know she can take care of a baby.”

Lamar noted that Khloe, 33, already has experience when it comes to being responsible, as she rushed to his side in 2015 following his hospitalization when he was found unconscious in a brothel.

Khloe had filed for divorce in 2013 but put things on hold after the incident so she could make medical decisions as his wife. She then re-filed in 2016. Speaking to ‘Access Hollywood’, Lamar said: “She will be [a great mom]. She took care of me for four years, she can take care of a baby. That’s going to be one spoiled a** baby too.”

It isn’t the first time Lamar has spoken about Khloe’s impending journey into motherhood, as he previously said she would be a “great” mother.Despite his heavy praise, Lamar knows it is “over” with the blonde beauty.

He added: “I still got my shorty’s name still on me, her initials still on me. But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer, I could see that.”