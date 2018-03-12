Khloe Kardashian delighted with elephant-themed baby shower

Shares

Khloe Kardashian was thrown an elephant-themed baby shower.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star – who is currently eight months pregnant with her first child – was blown away when her friends and family arranged an “unbelievable baby shower” for her and her little girl on Saturday (10.03.18) night.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 33-year-old beauty uploaded photographs of her pink-themed shower, featuring balloons and elephant statues, and accompanied it with the caption: “Had the most unbelievable baby shower – we felt so much love! #ad So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system.

Khloe’s family – including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian – were all in attendance as they celebrated the forthcoming arrival of her baby.

The blonde beauty announced that she and Tristan Thompson – who began dating at the end of 2016 – were expecting their first child back in September on Instagram.

READ: Khloe Kardashian blocks out the haters during her pregnancy

Alongside a photograph of them clutching her bare baby bump, she said: “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I have been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. (sic)”

It was initially thought Khloe was expecting a little boy but she confirmed last weekend on the family’s famous E! reality TV show that they were having a baby girl.

Although she was over the moon when she found out she was pregnant, Khloe hasn’t had the easiest of times as she’s been struggling to sleep at night. A source said recently: “She’s having major sleeping issues. She’s waking up all the time, struggling to get comfortable. She is tired all the time and exhausted.” She is also suffering from nausea “every night” because she’s been put on medication to keep her progesterone levels up throughout her pregnancy. She said: “I feel sick every night.”



But Khloe certainly isn’t going hungry throughout the day as she’s making sure she’s “eating like a beast” before the waves of sickness kick in during the evenings.

She said recently: “I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it LOL. In the second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation — but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have. Like it seriously all went out the window in my eight months! But I’m not seating it because I’ll get back on track.”