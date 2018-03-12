Khaligraph Jones teases new Sauto Sol collab

Shares

Khaligraph Jones has been releasing one hit track after another. Now, according to a recent post on his social media, the talented rapper could be cooking up a new track with Sauti Sol. Sauti Sol has also been busy in studio releasing several tracks ahead of the release of the album Afrikan Sauce.

The five lads are set to release the new track this week. It is still unknown what genre the track will feature.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Sauti Sol receive recognition from YouTube

Footage of the artists in studio released earlier this year, shows they had a great time in studio. Let’s see what they come up with.