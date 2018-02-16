Kenyan bloggers 2 Many Siblings land ASOS design gig

Shares

Much-followed fashion bloggers 2 Many Siblings are currently working on a capsule collection in collaboration with ASOS. If you follow the African fashion blogosphere, you are certainly familiar with 2 Many Siblings and their amazing Instagram account. Velma Rossa and Oliver Asike are a brother and sister duo who have gained popularity thanks to their amazing style and their undeniable good taste in art, visual expression and of course fashion.

So it’s no surprise that global fashion brand and e-commerce platform ASOS got in touch with the Siblings to work on a special made in Kenya line.

The capsule collection will be part of the brand’s SS18 line and apparently, the duo will design while the manufacturing will be handled by Soko Kenya, a clothing manufacturer that provides fair and safe training and employment for some of the country’s poorest communities.

This article was first published on Trace.