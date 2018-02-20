Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack tops Billboard chart

Shares

While Black Panther is potentially headed for record-breaking ticket sales, the soundtrack accompanying the film has also kicked off with a noteworthy debut.

Curated by Kendrick Lamar and TDE CEO Anthony Tiffith who runs Top Dawg Records, the company that released the soundtrack, Black Panther soundtrack album will appear at No. 1 on the United States’ Billboard 200 Chart dated on February 24, 2018. This emerges after it garnered a total of 154,000 equivalent album units in its first week of which, 52,000 were in actual sales.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. and it is compiled by Nielsen Music, based on multi-metric consumption, it includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums as well as the streaming equivalent albums.

Starting at the peak, Marvel Studio’s Black Panther which officially opened on February 15, 2018, becomes the topmost earning film in the industry history under a black director Mr. Ryan Kyle Coogler and featuring a largely black cast list.

The soundtrack features SZA- Kendrick Lamar collaboration “All the Stars”, the Weekend “Pray For Me”, James Blake, Jay Rock, Future collab “King’s Dead”, among others. It’s set to receive a release on vinyl and cassette. So far, Kendrick has shared music videos for “All the Stars” and “King’s Dead.” He’s currently touring Europe with James Blake and in May, he will be hitting the road with his TDE label mates.