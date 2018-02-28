Did K.O.T uncover the motives of the Meru University student killing?

Shares

After news of the brutal killing of a Meru University student representative Evans Njoroge became public, the internet has been awash with comments of disgust over police brutality.

As Meru University students held a riot in protest of increased tuition fees, they could not have imagined what the outcomes of the day would be. The protests that were held yesterday 27th February, disrupted traffic on the busy Meru-Maua road and were met with heavy resistance from police.

According to Standard Media, witnesses narrated the harrowing events stating “two police officers pursued the deceased to a private compound at Karebe Village and shot him in the head as he fled.” Students, parents and concerned members of the public shared their views on the matter, with many calling to question the extreme measures undertaken by the police.

This is a clip of Evans Njoroge, Meru University SecGen narrating his alleged harassment by police before his brutal murder. Who did this? pic.twitter.com/NpEuC271mi — Kenneth Kamau (@kent_kamah) February 27, 2018

Other students shared their experiences under the hands of the notoriously rogue police service.

i still remember how more than half of the staff are related, huko kila siku ni family gathering

when we were in third year we stayed at home for 7 months because of Magambo

Me nilikanyangwa kichwa na police n hata sikua strike 😫😫😫😫#MeruUniversity #meruuniversityonstrike https://t.co/bOrRQA1GWw — Nimu Wang'ombe 🇰🇪 (@nimuwangombe) February 28, 2018

Cyprian Nyakundi started fighting impunity in Meru university and he was expelled. Today a student leader has been shot dead. Who is protecting VC Prof. Magambo? — Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) February 27, 2018

As the brutal killing of the youngster continues to fuel discussion, it remains to be seen if any action will be taken against the rogue police officer who took the life of Evans Njoroge. In the meantime, many suspect the action of the police was undertaken on the basis of tribe.

Our troops are in Somalia trying to stop terrorism. Over here the police shoot with reckless abandon. But if you only got love for your own tribe, then you're gonna leave space for others to discriminate. Meru University — Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) February 27, 2018