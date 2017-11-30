Jay-Z Admits The Lemonade Album Put Him On Edge

Shares

Jay-Z has admitted he was “uncomfortable” listening to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ album, which detailed his infidelity.

The 36-year-old singer released the candid album last year, which featured tracks that addressed problems the pair had been having in their marriage, most notably in the track ‘Sorry’, which includes the line “You better call Becky with the good hair”.

In response, Jay-Z, 47, addressed the same issues from his perspective in his 2017 venture ‘4:44’ – such as the track ‘Family Feud’ which states “Leave me alone Becky” – and has admitted that whilst the pair had “a lot of conversations” about the music they were releasing, hearing the tracks made them both “uncomfortable”.

The 47-year-old rapper – who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and five-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with his wife – said: “The best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it. The best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that’s where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing.”

The ‘Empire State of Mind’ hitmaker is pleased he and Beyoncé have managed to patch up their marriage, as he thinks most people in their situation would have filed for divorce.

He added: “You know, most people walk away, and, like, the divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing the pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”

Jay-Z has also opened up on the reason behind his infidelity, claiming that he “shut down emotionally” and couldn’t “connect” with his spouse.

Speaking to the New York Times’ T magazine, he said: “You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. … In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”