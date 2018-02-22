Frank Ocean back in court with a suit against ‘Blonde’ producer

Shares

Frank Ocean is suing a producer who claims to have co-written a number of his songs.

The 30-year-old singer has taken legal action against Om’Mas Keith, who he hired in 2014 to produce master recordings for his ‘Blonde’ album, but he says his collaborator is now seeking credit for helping pen a number of tracks from the record.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Frank stated Om’Mas registered with ASCAP – an organization which manages royalties for songwriters – and claimed he had co-written 11 songs, including ‘Ivy’ and ‘Pink + White’.

The ‘Thinkin Bout You’ hitmaker paid the producer – who also worked on his 2012 debut LP ‘Channel Orange’ – a flat fee to work on the master recordings and insisted he had no part in writing the lyrics, melody, or music for any of his songs.

He has taken legal action to ask a judge to block Om’Mas from getting songwriting credits.

Frank is no longer signed to a label, after splitting from Def Jam Recordings, and he said last year that he doesn’t feel the need to release a full collection of songs and that he might stick to a “half-a-song format”.

At the time, he said: “Because I am not in a record deal, I don’t have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Novacane’ singer teased that he could be moving away from music to try something new that he is a “novice” at. He said previously: “I believe that I am one of the best in the world at what I do, and that’s all I ever wanted to be. It’s more interesting for me to figure out how to be superior in areas where I’m naive, where I am a novice.”

