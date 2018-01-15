Dua Lipa Scoops Up Most Nominations for BRIT Awards

Nomination list for 2018 BRIT awards was finally compiled and released on Saturday 13, 2018, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa will have most reasons to smile as they wait for the day to know their fate, unlike other nominees in the list, they have both appeared more than ones.
Ed Sheeran is up for four awards which include British male solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year while Dua Lipa has been nominated for five awards namely British female solo artist, British breakthrough artist, British album of the year, British single as well as British artist video of the year.
Scheduled for February 21, 2018, the BRIT Awards will be held at the London’s O2 Arena.
Below is the full list of nominees:
British Artist Video of the Year
Anne-Marie- “Ciao Adios”.
Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean- “Feels”.
Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson -“Symphony”.
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”.
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”.
Harry Styles – “Sign of The Times”.
Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe -“Mama”.
Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”.
Little Mix – “Touch”.
ZAYN and Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”.
British Breakthrough Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British Male Solo Artist
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’N’Bone Man
Stormzy
International Group
Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Soundsystem
International Female Solo Artist
Alicia Keys
Björk
Lorde
P!nk
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
MasterCard British Album of the Year
Dua Lipa, “Dua Lipa”
Ed Sheeran, “÷”
J Hus, Common Sense.
Rag’n’Bone Man, “Human”
Stormzy, “Gang Signs & Prayer”
Best British Single
Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean – “Feels”
Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran- “Shape of You”
J Hus – “Did You See”
Jax Jones Feat. Raye -“You Don’t Know Me”
Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe – “Mama”
Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”
Little Mix – “Touch”.
Rag’n’Bone Man – “Human”.
British Group
Gorillaz
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The XX
British Female Solo Artist
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith