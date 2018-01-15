Dua Lipa Scoops Up Most Nominations for BRIT Awards

Shares

Nomination list for 2018 BRIT awards was finally compiled and released on Saturday 13, 2018, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa will have most reasons to smile as they wait for the day to know their fate, unlike other nominees in the list, they have both appeared more than ones.

Ed Sheeran is up for four awards which include British male solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year while Dua Lipa has been nominated for five awards namely British female solo artist, British breakthrough artist, British album of the year, British single as well as British artist video of the year.

Scheduled for February 21, 2018, the BRIT Awards will be held at the London’s O2 Arena.

Below is the full list of nominees:

British Artist Video of the Year

Anne-Marie- “Ciao Adios”.

Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean- “Feels”.

Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson -“Symphony”.

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”.

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”.

Harry Styles – “Sign of The Times”.

Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe -“Mama”.

Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”.

Little Mix – “Touch”.

ZAYN and Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”.

British Breakthrough Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

British Male Solo Artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag’N’Bone Man

Stormzy

International Group

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

International Female Solo Artist

Alicia Keys

Björk

Lorde

P!nk

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

MasterCard British Album of the Year

Dua Lipa, “Dua Lipa”

Ed Sheeran, “÷”

J Hus, Common Sense.

Rag’n’Bone Man, “Human”

Stormzy, “Gang Signs & Prayer”

Best British Single

Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean – “Feels”

Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran- “Shape of You”

J Hus – “Did You See”

Jax Jones Feat. Raye -“You Don’t Know Me”

Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe – “Mama”

Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”

Little Mix – “Touch”.

Rag’n’Bone Man – “Human”.

British Group

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The XX

British Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith