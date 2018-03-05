Drake could perform at upcoming Toni Braxton- Birdman wedding

Shares

Toni Braxton wants Drake to perform at her wedding.

The 50-year-old singer revealed last month she has gotten engaged to her partner and rapper Birdman when a teaser clip for the upcoming season of Toni’s TV show ‘Braxton Family Values’ was released showing the beauty telling her sisters about her upcoming nuptials.

And now, the star has said she would love to get 31-year-old musician Drake – who is signed to Birdman’s Cash Money record label – to take to the stage at the ceremony. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, Toni said: “I think Drake is brilliant, I would love him to perform and he’s on Cash Money so we’ll see.”

Speculation that Toni and Birdman were engaged has been rife since November when the ‘Breathe Again’ singer was spotted wearing a huge sparkler on her engagement ring finger at the Soul Train Awards. But the news wasn’t confirmed until the teaser clip for her reality show, in which she shows off the impressive ring. Speaking in the preview ahead of the new season, Toni says: “I have an announcement to make … I’m engaged.”

And shortly after the clip was released, 49-year-old Birdman appeared on television to gush over his new fiancée, whom he dubbed as his “life”. He said: “T, that’s my girl, my friend, my family. That’s my love, my soldier, my life. She’s my everything. She’s my life. I love her to death.” The ‘Leather So Soft’ rapper also gushed over Toni’s mother Evelyn, whom he said has been an “angel” to him since he began dating her daughter.

He added: “For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she’s an angel. She did a great job with all her girls. For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table.”

Toni and Birdman started dating in May 2016 and first appeared in public in June that year at the BET Awards, but he played down their relationship shortly afterward.

He said: “We’re just chillin.”