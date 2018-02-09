Drake drops over KSH12.6M on donations while in Miami

Shares

Canadian rapper, Drake made a surprise visit to the Lotus House Women’s shelter for the women and children where he donated gifts and a $50,000 check for nonprofit expansion of the facility.

Just a few days after making other huge donations in Miami, Drizzy paid a visit to the City’s only homeless shelter for the Women and children, on top of the check, the rapper came in with toys and games for all the 140 kids as well as $150 Target gift cards for all the women.

The homeless shelter has a community clinic, children’s wellness center, yoga and a Zen garden, they are working towards a target of $25 million set to expand their reach for them to become a national model for reduction of homelessness among women and children. Recently, Drake has expressed a high-level of generosity making donations like never before, he recently donated $25,000 to a local high school in Miami and bought groceries worth $50,000 for strangers in a Miami Beach. As if that is not all yet, he gave another $50,000 scholarship to a student at the University of Miami for her tuition fee.

Drake is currently working on a video for his upcoming song “God’s Plan”, and it has been speculated that the video will most likely feature some of the charitable acts he has made in the recent days.