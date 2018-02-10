Diddy admits to getting ‘hot and heavy’ in restaurant bathroom

Shares

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has admitted to having sex at a Nobu restaurant.

The ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ hitmaker was reluctant to share the strangest places he’s engaged in sexual activity with a woman but eventually admitted to getting hot and heavy with an unnamed female in the toilets at the world famous celebrity hotspot, which has branches around the world.

Taking part in the ‘Burning Questions’ segment on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Wednesday night (07.02.18), the rapper confessed: “Nobu. I took her to one of the bathrooms … I mean these things happen!”

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old hip hop mogul recently admitted he’d like to have 10 children.

Diddy already has six children, but wouldn’t mind expanding his brood even further with his longtime girlfriend Cassie.

Diddy – who also answers to Puff Daddy, Puffy, P.Diddy, and most recently Love – said: “I love children. I’m trying to get 10. I could go to eight without a problem. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want. I would only have it with my girl of course.”

The ‘Get Him to the Greek’ star is already father to Justin, 24, from his relationship with Misa Hylton Brim, Christian, 19, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 11, with former on/off partner Kim Porter, as well as Chance, also 11, with Sarah Chapman.

Diddy also adopted and raised Quincy, 26, who is Kim Porter’s son from a previous relationship