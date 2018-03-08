Competition sees youth engage with the Sustainable Development Goals

Shares

According to a recent survey published by Trends and Insights for Africa in partnership with MK Africa, the youth in Kenya have below average knowledge of the Sustainable Development Goals as compared to global university students.

The low awareness recorded could be attributed to complex social, economic and environmental challenges. The survey reveals average awareness of the SDGs among Kenyan university students stands at 45% compared to 54% for global university students.

With the world faced with various issues such as climate change, environmental pollution, and unemployment, the Sustainable Development Goals can be a means by which the youth can address these issues. With 62% of Kenya’s University students involved in activities linked to the attainment of SDGs, more youth are encouraged to participate.

My Little Big Thing is a competition established to promote youth participation in attainment of the SDGs. Muthoni Kanyana, CEO MK Africa said “If we are to make meaningful progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, we must involve young people in the process. Through the #MyLittleBigThing Universities Competition, MK -Africa has started the journey of moving from discussions about the SDGs to action.”

The competition that kicked off at the launch of the SDG Awareness Survey last week 28th February, will see the conversation hosted across various universities with MK Africa spearheading the regional events.

Last year, the competition saw 3 students and their innovations celebrated. The trio visited South Africa and received training from the University of Cambridge South Africa- Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

To learn more about My Little Big Thing and their regional events, visit the website.