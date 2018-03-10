Chance the Rapper working on new music with Childish Gambino

Shares

Chance the Rapper has been working on “amazing” new music with Donald Glover.

The 24-year-old singer – whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett – hasn’t released any new content since 2016’s ‘Coloring Book’, but he’s teased that he’s got some exciting stuff coming up as he’s been collaborating with Childish Gambino.

Asked about whether he’s been working with Donald – also known as Childish Gambino – he said: “We perpetuated that rumor for a long time without recording anything. We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and… they’re amazing.”

And it’s not just ‘Redbone’ hitmaker Chance has been working with recently as he’s also teased that he may feature on some of Kanye West’s new songs this year.

Asked whether he had any part in Kanye’s new music, Chance said at an event held at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art: “Uh… I guess!”

Kanye’s new music will no doubt be something spectacular as Migos rapper Quavo has also been in the studio with him and has teased a “new vibe”. The ‘Bad and Boujee’ hitmaker said: “I’ve been going crazy on the fingers. Me and DJ Durel, we’ve been going crazy lately. I did a couple beats with Kanye, me and Durel.

“[Kanye’s] got a crazy, different feel. He’s got all his old sh*t that he had from coming in making beats, and he still uses his original box and his original keyboards. He’s still got his old hard drives and all his samples and all the beats. Just to see that he still cherishes the old stuff that he came in with, know that he still respects the grind.”

‘All Day’ hitmaker Kanye – who has four-year-old daughter North, two-year-old son Saint and two-month-old daughter Chicago with Kim Kardashian West – suffered a torrid year in 2016, with the rap star had to cancel part of his ‘Life of Pablo Tour’ after he was committed to a hospital with symptoms of hallucinations and paranoia.