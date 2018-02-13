Lupita Nyong'o doesn't want to be "imprisoned" by fame.
The '12 Years A Slave' star admits it can sometimes be a "little weird" to think that people have such a "familiarity" with her, despite having never met her.
Speaking to Allure magazine's Culture of Hair issue, she said: "What fame does is 12 Years A SlaveAllureCulture of HairLupita Nyong'o Read More
Zayn Malik has recorded his first full song in Hindi.
The former One Direction star has been experimenting with the language and writing in Urdu, a Persianised register of the Hindustani dialect.
The 25-year-old singer - whose father is British Pakistani - has also done a track with Grammy-winning Bollywood soundtrack composer, AR RahmanIndian Fashion magazineMind of Mineone directionPillowtalkZayn Malik Read More
On Thursday a Kenyan model by the name of Sheila Kanini took to Twitter with the hashtag #PayModelsKe and opened up about the demoralizing aspect to her chosen profession, “Good Morning, so I’m going to address some issues so that when you wake up you can join me in this beauty pageantCouture AfricaDennis ItumbiModelpageant Read More
Hip Hop O.G Khaligraph Jones collaborates with bad boy Timmy T Dat.
The track is laid on a ragga beat reminiscent of "Big Up" by Shaggy and Rayvon. The song that sees the two industry giants go head to head as they represent their neighborhoods. The video sees Eastland's Kayole face hiphopKhaligraph JonesMusicTimmy Tdat Read More
The University of Nairobi is in trouble with students yet again.
The institution that has been advertised as a "world-class" institution for higher learning has had a rough year in 2017. With students sent home after riots broke out, it has been 7 months since students attended class. Unfortunately, for the comradesSchool of Social Sciences and HumanitiesUniversity of Nairobi Read More
Kendrick Lamar has hinted he's set to feature on the 'Black Panther' movie soundtrack.
The much-anticipated new film is due to hit cinema screens in 2018 and Kendrick has suggested he could play a part with the Marvel movie, dropping a major hint in his new 'Love' music video.
In one particular Black PantherDAMNkendrick lamar Read More
Nyashinski recently released his track "Hayawani."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KT33KtcjB0
Still trending on YouTube, it has been lauded for the politically charged lyrics and visuals.
CelebrityNyashinskipolitics Read More
In an attempt to take back power, Australian megastar Sia went online to share some personal images.
Explaining that she had papparazzis hoping to make some quick cash from her naked images, 41-year-old Sia decided to beat them at their own game, and post the image herself. The star who is ChandelierchristmasPapparazziSia Read More
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has changed his name - again.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who is also known by monikers including Puff Daddy and P. Diddy - revealed on his 48th birthday on Saturday (04.11.17) that he now wants to be known as Brother Love.
https://twitter.com/diddy/status/926915432556015616
In an accompanying video, the Bad Boy RecordsBrother LoveP.DiddyPuff DaddySean CombsTwitter Read More
The earliest Gabriel (not his real name), a first-year University of Nairobi would retire to bed after a long day of study was 2 am, while at other times he would doze off on his desk.
Fatigued and confused, he would wake up in the morning, rush to his room in Babu OwinoSONUStudents Welfare AuthorityUniversity of Nairobi Read More