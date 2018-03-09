Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have reportedly split.
The 'Sorry' singer rekindled his romance with the 'Wolves' hitmaker in November, but they are taking a break following a string of rows, though insiders insist they will "absolutely get back together" and have stayed in regular contact, even though they're not spending justin bieberSelena GomezSorryWolves Read More
Khloe Kardashian has admitted she's given in to her pregnancy cravings.
The 33-year-old reality star is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and although she's been priding herself on managing to keep fit whilst pregnant, she has now revealed that since entering the final Keeping Up with the KardashiansKhloe KardashianRevenge BodyTwitter Read More
The 'Expendables' star filed a sexual assault report with the LAPD about the alleged incident - in which he claims his genitals were grabbed by the executive at a Hollywood party in 2016 - back in November.
According to a report by TMZ, the Los Angeles District Attorney has rejected the Adam VenitExpendablesTerry CrewsTMZ Read More
Rick Ross has reportedly returned home after being rushed to hospital last week for a suspected heart attack. However, his family claims he back in good health, dismissing rumours the rapper was on life-support.
The 42-year-old rapper spent four days in a hospital in the Miami area after being taken there Aston Martin MusicPurple Lamborghinirick rossTMZ Read More
Beyonce and Jay Z have teamed up with DJ Khaled on his new single.
The superstar couple - who previously collaborated with the hip hop star on last year's track 'Shining' - are back with 'Top Off', which is the first song to be taken from Khaled's upcoming album 'Father Of beyonceDJ KhaledFutureJay Z Read More
Toni Braxton wants Drake to perform at her wedding.
The 50-year-old singer revealed last month she has gotten engaged to her partner and rapper Birdman when a teaser clip for the upcoming season of Toni's TV show 'Braxton Family Values' was released showing the beauty telling her sisters about her upcoming BirdmanBraxton Family ValuesCash MoneyDrakeSunday MirrorToni Braxton Read More
Scott Disick is reportedly still "insanely jealous" over his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau Younes Bendjima.
The 34-year-old reality star is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie, but according to sources, that hasn't helped ease his jealousy surrounding his ex-girlfriend Kourtney - with whom he has Mason, eight, E! NewsKeeping Up with the KardashiansKourtney KardashianScott DisickSofia RichieYounes Bendjima Read More
Birdman thinks Nicki Minaj is the greatest female rapper of all time.
The 49-year-old hip-hop star has lavished praise on Nicki, crowning her the best female MC in history and saying that she's on another level to most of her supposed rivals. He explained: "I always say she's the best ever, BirdmanNicki MinajRemy Ma Read More
Cardi B always wanted to work things out with her fiancé Offset in the wake of cheating allegations - even though she believes she could bag any man she wanted. The 25-year-old rapper is adamant her commitment to her man never wavered even after his iCloud was hacked and photos Bodak YellowCardi BCosmopolitanLove and hip hop New YorkOffset Read More
Beyonce will go head to head with Taylor Swift at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
The 'Single Ladies' singer will battle it out alongside the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker as well as Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, P!NK and Selena Gomez to take home the Favourite Female Artist beyonceDemi LovatoKaty PerryNickelodeon Kids' Choice AwardsP!nkSelena Gomeztaylor swift Read More