Dua Lipa lands mega modelling gig with Adidas Originals

biffon Student Hustle 0

Adidas has just commissioned a short film for their 2018 campaign by the French director Manu Cossu, the film features 10 new personalities and Dua Lipa is the lead, other personalities starred include Playboi Carti, Adrianne Ho, A$AP Ferg, Kaytranada, Nick Young, Miles Silvas, Lu Han, Marcelo Vieira and Florencia

