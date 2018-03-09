Nairobi Innovation Week hopes to attract investor attention

Nairobi Innovation Week opened to the public on the 5th of March. The week-long event hosted at the Nairobi University grounds has been an annual event since 2016. The event spotlights innovation and entrepreneurship within Kenya. A partnership between the public sector and private companies, the anticipated results will champion

WATCH: Sadly, Eric Omondi’s recent stunt may cost him everything

Eric Omondi a popular Kenyan comedian makes headlines again. READ ALSO: Eric Omondi beefing with rapper Khaligraph Jones over money He seems to have lost his marbles, with a recent video that captures him swimming nude in with young boys. Heard encouraging the children to keep swimming, Omondi seems to be having

Did K.O.T uncover the motives of the Meru University student killing?

After news of the brutal killing of a Meru University student representative Evans Njoroge became public, the internet has been awash with comments of disgust over police brutality. As Meru University students held a riot in protest of increased tuition fees, they could not have imagined what the outcomes of the

MUST LISTEN: Amy Winehouse demo released 7 years after death

Amy Winehouse's never-heard-before demo of 'My Own Way' has been released by its producer. The track was recorded by the late jazz star when she was just 17 years old, and its co-writer Gil Cang has revealed the 'Rehab' hitmaker used the song to attract the attention of her label Island

WATCH: Zari spills the tea on her relationship with Diamond on BBC interview

Zari Hassan has officially put an end to her relationship with Diamond Platnumz. Zarinah took to BBC Swahili for an interview to share her side of the very public break up between herself and award-winning Bongo artist Diamond Platinumz. The duo's relationship troubles became very public as it became common knowledge

