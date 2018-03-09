Young, fresh and determined Daisy Ndede is a young lass with lots of talent.
The Nairobi-based songbird has three tracks available on Soundcloud and is working on putting out more music with the year. Daisy has an uplifting quality to her music. A listen to the track "Honey" gives the feeling
To celebrate International Women's Day, we list the top female CEOs in business. Inspired by those around them, and the many troubles their communities face, these ladies took to business to make life easier for many. Known as the pillars of society, more women find empowerment and are encouraged to
Nairobi Innovation Week opened to the public on the 5th of March. The week-long event hosted at the Nairobi University grounds has been an annual event since 2016. The event spotlights innovation and entrepreneurship within Kenya. A partnership between the public sector and private companies, the anticipated results will champion
The month of March has kicked off on a high with great reggae releases. For those who appreciate great lyrics and an uplifting beat, here are the top 3 releases in March.
1.Chronixx- I Can
The track is unexpected from Jamaica's finest, Chronixx. The track that is reminiscent of the Coldplay- Beyonce
Brian Nadra is one unexpected musical gift.
A youngin', his voice is anything but young and immature. Nadra brings back that grown and sexy vibe with his angelic harmonies and well-thought out lyrics. This twenty-something has shocked audiences with his talent that for the most part has gained him not much
Eric Omondi a popular Kenyan comedian makes headlines again.
READ ALSO: Eric Omondi beefing with rapper Khaligraph Jones over money
He seems to have lost his marbles, with a recent video that captures him swimming nude in with young boys. Heard encouraging the children to keep swimming, Omondi seems to be having
After news of the brutal killing of a Meru University student representative Evans Njoroge became public, the internet has been awash with comments of disgust over police brutality.
As Meru University students held a riot in protest of increased tuition fees, they could not have imagined what the outcomes of the
Amy Winehouse's never-heard-before demo of 'My Own Way' has been released by its producer.
The track was recorded by the late jazz star when she was just 17 years old, and its co-writer Gil Cang has revealed the 'Rehab' hitmaker used the song to attract the attention of her label Island
It is now the end of the second month, and for those of us who resolved to stay fit and healthy in the new year, it has been an uphill battle. However, with a few changes to diet and exercise, one can easily attain their body goals.
Capital Campus caught up
Zari Hassan has officially put an end to her relationship with Diamond Platnumz.
Zarinah took to BBC Swahili for an interview to share her side of the very public break up between herself and award-winning Bongo artist Diamond Platinumz. The duo's relationship troubles became very public as it became common knowledge